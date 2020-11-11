Man found dead after house fire in Guysborough County

A man was found dead after a house fire in Nova Scotia's Guysborough County on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of a house fire on MacPherson Lake Road in Port Shoreham at 8:35 p.m. They found a 68-year-old man dead inside. No one else was in the home.

RCMP said Wednesday that they are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to figure out what caused the fire, which they don't think is suspicious.

