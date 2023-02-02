1 person found dead after house fire in Granville Ferry

The remains of an adult were discovered in a residence that caught fire in Granville Ferry, N.S., according to an RCMP news release.

Emergency services responded to a fire at a residence above a garage on North Street at 1 a.m. on Thursday, the release said.

The remains were found inside, it said.

Investigators are trying to identify the victim and the cause of the fire, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

No other properties were damaged and no one else was hurt in the blaze, Tremblay said.

MORE TOP STORIES