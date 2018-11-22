Man, 60, found dead after house fire in Clark's Harbour

A 60-year-old man has died in an overnight house fire in Clark's Harbour, N.S.

Police officers and local residents tried to reach the man after the 911 call suggested someone was inside the Robie Street home, RCMP said in a release.

Emergency responders were called to home Wednesday evening shortly before midnight.

"Our members got there as quickly as possible," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. "As well, local residents near the home helped out. They tried to get into the home but the fire was just too much for them to gain access … [it] was just too dangerous."

The man's body was found after firefighters from across Shelburne County were able to control the fire, he said.

Hutchinson said there was no indication anyone else was inside.

Barrington RCMP remained at the scene Thursday morning. The fire marshal is investigating.