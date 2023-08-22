Man dies after house fire in Kings County

An 83-year-old man has died following a morning house fire in Aylesford, N.S.

RCMP said emergency responders were called to Sandy Court shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday and learned a window air conditioner unit had ignited.

A neighbour put the fire out before it spread beyond one room, but there was too much smoke for that person to go inside the home, police said in a press release.

Firefighters discovered a resident inside the home and paramedics took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working with the fire marshal's office to investigate what happened and do not believe the fire was suspicious.

MORE TOP STORIES