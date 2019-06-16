Man, 56, killed in motorcycle crash near Chester

A 56-year-old Upper Tantallon man died Saturday night after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 14 near Chester, N.S.

RCMP said the collision involved one motorcycle and occurred between Exit 8 and the Chester Grant Road around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The section of the highway where the collision took place was closed for several hours Saturday night.

An RCMP spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

