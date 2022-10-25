One dead in house fire in Dartmouth, N.S.

One person is dead after a house fire in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday night.

Geoff Garber, acting district chief of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire in the 300 block of Waverley Road was reported at 8:44 p.m.

He said he did not know the age or gender of the person who died.

The building where the fire took place is a single family home, and the blaze was described as a minor structure fire, Garber said.

The fire is still under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES