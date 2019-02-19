More than one killed in Spryfield fire on Quartz Drive

More than one person is dead after a fire at a house on Quartz Drive in Spryfield, N.S., Halifax Regional Police have confirmed.

Fire officials and police won't confirm how many people were killed in the fire but say it's more than one.

A man with life threatening injuries was taken to hospital. A woman with non-life threatening injuries was also taken to hospital.

Police say emergency crews were called to the fire on Quartz Drive shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire damage appears extensive from the back of the house. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The roof looks as though it is completely burned away and there is significant damage to the upper floor visible from the outside of the house. From the back, the house looks charred and gutted by fire.

