House fire kills woman, 72, in Kings County

RCMP say a 72-year-old woman from Kings County, N.S., is dead after a house fire.

The fire broke out before 6:30 a.m. AT on Thursday at a home on West Steadman Road in the community of Somerset, near Berwick.

Firefighters from departments in Waterville, Berwick, Kentville and Aylesford all helped fight the fire, said Kevin Ernest, a spokesperson for the Waterville and District Fire Department.

The woman was found dead inside the home and no one else was harmed by the fire, said an RCMP news release.

The RCMP is working with the fire marshal's office and the medical examiner's office to determine the fire's cause.

The investigation continues.

