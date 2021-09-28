One person dead after fire at residence in New Waterford

One person is dead following a fire at a residence in New Waterford, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a release they were called to the fire at around 6 a.m.

Firefighters were already at the scene and had found a dead body inside.

Police did not identify the victim or supply any other details, but said the body had been sent to the medical examiner's office to confirm identity and cause of death.

The fire marshal and police are investigating.

MORE TOP STORIES