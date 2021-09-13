Six members of a family from Amherst, N.S., are dead following a fire in a travel trailer, say RCMP.

Firefighters were called to Mountain Road, a remote area in Millvale, N.S., on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers discovered the bodies of a 30-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and four children, ages three, four, eight and 11, said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

He said police believe the family was staying in the camper for the weekend.

It took officers about half an hour to get to the scene as they had to travel on old logging roads, Marshall said. The fire was out when they arrived at the scene and there were no survivors.

It will be up to the provincial fire marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire, but police said they do not consider the fire suspicious after a preliminary investigation. The medical examiner's office will be determining the cause of the family's deaths.

Police officers will remain at the scene to ensure no evidence is lost, said Marshall.

"It's usual, as the first agency to respond, we would essentially hold the scene and maintain security over that scene while the provincial fire marshal and the medical examiner's office then come and attend."

Millvale is a small community in Cumberland County near Westchester Valley, about 50 kilometres southeast of Amherst and the New Brunswick border.

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, the school district for the area, said in a tweet that three of the children were students.

It said psychologists, a counsellor and student services staff will be at Cumberland North Academy, a Grade Primary to Grade 6 school in Amherst, to provide support for the school community.

We at Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education are saddened by the news of the tragic passing of three of our students. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community impacted by this tragedy. —@CCRCE_NS

