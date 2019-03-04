Murder charge withdrawn in Hants County fatal fire

The Crown has withdrawn a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal fire in a rural area of Nova Scotia's Hants County in April 2017.

Joshua Eric Crowell, 27, of Upper Sackville was charged in the death of Laura Ross. Her body was found in a shed that was on fire on a property in South Rawdon.

When firefighters responded they discovered her remains and rescued two young children from a nearby house. An investigation determined the fire was deliberately set and RCMP arrested and charged Crowell.

Police said at the time that Crowell and Ross knew one another but did not describe the relationship.

Nova Scotia's Public Prosecution Service said Monday that as they reviewed the evidence in preparation for Crowell's murder trial they determined that there was no realistic prospect for conviction.

The charge was withdrawn last month and Crowell was released from jail where he's been held since his arrest in July 2017.

