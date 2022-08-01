Fatal crash shuts down part of Highway 104 for hours

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed it was a fatal crash that closed an eastbound part of Highway 104 for a long period on Monday morning.

RCMP say they're still waiting to contact next of kin and wouldn't provide any more details about the collision between exits 25 and 26 near New Glasgow.

The eastbound stretch of highway was closed for approximately 10 hours and traffic had to be diverted.

The road has since reopened.

