Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Woman, 19, dead after single-car crash in Yarmouth County

A 19-year-old woman is dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 1 near Darlings Lake, N.S.

Crash occurred on Highway 1 nears Darlings Lake

CBC News ·
Low angle view from front of RCMP cruiser showing POLICE logo (David Bell/CBC)

A 19-year-old woman died in single-vehicle crash Friday night in Yarmouth County.

Yarmouth RCMP responded to a call on Highway 1 near Darlings Lake at 10:24 p.m.

According to a news release, the car was heading south when it struck a guardrail and crashed.

The driver from nearby Port Maitland, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

RCMP are investigating. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now