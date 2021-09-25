Woman, 19, dead after single-car crash in Yarmouth County
A 19-year-old woman is dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 1 near Darlings Lake, N.S.
A 19-year-old woman died in single-vehicle crash Friday night in Yarmouth County.
Yarmouth RCMP responded to a call on Highway 1 near Darlings Lake at 10:24 p.m.
According to a news release, the car was heading south when it struck a guardrail and crashed.
The driver from nearby Port Maitland, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP are investigating.
