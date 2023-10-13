East Hants man, 55, dead in single-vehicle crash in Noel Shore
A MacPhees Corner man is dead after the pickup he was driving crashed on Highway 215 on Thursday morning.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 215 at 5:45 a.m.
A pickup truck travelling on the highway left the road and ended up in a ditch, the release says.
A 55-year old man from McPhees Corner man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
