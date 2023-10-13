Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

East Hants man, 55, dead in single-vehicle crash in Noel Shore

A MacPhees Corner man is dead after the pickup he was driving crashed on Highway 215 on Thursday morning.

Police respond to crash on Highway 215 on Thursday morning

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 215 at 5:45 a.m. Thursday (CBC)

An East Hants man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Noel Shore.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 215 at 5:45 a.m.

A pickup truck travelling on the highway left the road and ended up in a ditch, the release says.

A 55-year old man from McPhees Corner man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now