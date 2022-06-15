Fatal crash claims life of 30-year-old Chester man

A 30-year-old Chester, N.S., man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in East River Point.

In a news release, Lunenburg District RCMP said first responders were called to the crash on Highway 329 at around 10:30 p.m. AT.

Police say they believe the man failed to negotiate a turn on the winding road and went into the ditch.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 329 was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES