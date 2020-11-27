Fatal crash leads to murder charge for Eskasoni man





MacKenzie Daniel Poulette was arrested after a collision that happened early Thursday morning.



Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP said "circumstances investigators have uncovered" led to the charge.



Joyce would not elaborate. He said it might jeopardize an ongoing investigation.



RCMP received a call of an impaired driver on 74th Street in Eskasoni shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday.



As police were headed to the call, a single-vehicle collision was reported on Highway 216 in Eskasoni.



Police say the vehicle involved matched the description of the previous call.



A woman from Eskasoni was pronounced dead at the scene.



RCMP say Poulette, who was driving, as well as a male and a female passenger have serious injuries and were transported to hospital.



In addition to second-degree murder, Poulette is charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving, dangerous driving, driving over the legal limit causing death, dangerous driving causing death and breaching previous court orders.



He also faces two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

