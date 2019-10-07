Man, 64, dead in crash on Highway 224 near Musquodoboit Harbour

An Upper Musquodoboit man is dead after his truck left the road Sunday evening in Chaswood, a small community east of Musquodoboit Harbour.

RCMP said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Highway 224.

"When police arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck in the ditch. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was being treated by EHS, however he was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a news release.

The man was 64 years of age.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and Highway 224 was closed in the area for several hours. It has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES