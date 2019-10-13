2 women killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 104

Two women from Antigonish, ages 51 and 74, were killed when a tractor-trailer veered into oncoming traffic on Highway 104 near Barneys River Saturday evening, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Emergency crews were called at 7:35 p.m. The transport truck's driver was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, said Sgt. Andrew Joyce. He did not have details on the driver's injuries.

RCMP have not released the women's names.

Joyce said it was too early to say what caused the westbound transport truck to cross the centre line. Collision analysts are investigating.

A section of the highway remained closed Sunday morning. Vehicles travelling west are being rerouted at exit 29. Eastern traffic is being diverted to Highway 4 at exit 26.

Joyce said it was still unclear when the road would reopen.

That section of highway is one of Nova Scotia's deadliest stretches of road. At least 18 people have been killed since 2007.

The 38-kilometre stretch of Highway 104 between Antigonish and Sutherlands River, which is set to be twinned over the next five years, has seen more than 400 crashes over the past decade.

