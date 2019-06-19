A 49-year-old Alberta man is dead after he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Highway 103 near the Ingramport exit.

Tuesday night, shortly before 10:30, police say the man was at the front of a group of three other riders when he collided with the animal.

The group was travelling west on Highway 103 near Exit 5A. The Alberta man was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

One other rider in the group sustained minor injuries.

The RCMP did not say how that person was injured or what their injuries were.

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours while the RCMP investigated. The highway reopened shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

