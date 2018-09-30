Two dead in separate crashes on N.S. highways

Two people are dead after two separate crashes on Nova Scotia highways this weekend.

RCMP said the first crash, which happened Saturday at 5:16 p.m. in Gold River, N.S., took the life of a 77-year-old man.

Police said the man was driving a 2018 Honda Ridgeline on Highway 103 when the vehicle went down an embankment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 79-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the man and woman are from Lunenburg County.

The second crash happened at 1:30 Sunday morning on Highway 102.

RCMP said the driver, a 27-year-old woman from Halifax, was travelling in a 2002 Lexus in Bedford when she tried to avoid an animal on the highway. The car left the road and crashed, killing the 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP collision analysts are investigating both crashes.