Single-vehicle crash in Harriston leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a ditch on Highway 12 in Harriston, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

An 80-year old man and a 76-year old woman, both from Bridgewater, N.S., died at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the Ford Escape "came to rest in the ditch" after driving off the road.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist is investigating at the site of the crash.

