Man, 23, killed in single-vehicle crash in Grand Lake Station

A 23-year-old Halifax man is dead following at single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station Friday.

A Halifax man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

Emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, according to an RCMP release.

The car left the road and ended up in a ditch, the release said.

The 23-year-old driver, and only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

