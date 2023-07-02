Content
Nova Scotia

Scotch Village man, 42, dies in single-car crash in Digby County

A 42-year-old Scotch Village man has died in a single-car accident in Digby County. (David Bell/CBC)

A 42-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash near Digby, N.S., on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release. 

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 217 in Central Grove at about 5:30 a.m.

A car left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch, according to police.

The man from Scotch Village was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 217 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

