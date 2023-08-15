Man, 53, dead following crash on highway in Cumberland County

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 53-year-old man is dead following a crash Monday evening on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Cumberland County.

Police said the man from Lower Sackville, N.S., had pulled over to the side of the road near Springhill Junction to secure the load in the back of his pickup truck.

RCMP said a tractor-trailer then struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His young passenger and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

