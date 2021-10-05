Woman, 65, dead after crash with transit bus in Eastern Passage

A 65-year-old woman is dead following a collision with a transit bus in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the two-vehicle crash on Cow Bay Road around 4 p.m. AT.

The Eastern Passage woman had been driving a car when the crash occurred. She was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The bus driver and 10 passengers weren't injured in the crash, according to RCMP.

Cow Bay Road was closed for several hours on Monday but has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist visited the scene to determine the cause of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

