Man killed in crash with Transit Cape Breton bus

A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash that involved a Transit Cape Breton bus in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the man was alone in his car when it collided with the bus near the intersection of Argyle and Bentinick streets at around 6:30 p.m.

The man's name has not been released.

Police say there will be a full mechanical inspection on both of the vehicles involved in the crash.

MORE TOP STORIES