Fatal crash closes section of Highway 104 near Broadway, N.S.

A section of Highway 104 near Broadway, N.S., has been closed following a fatal two-vehicle crash.

RCMP say they were called to the area shortly before 10 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the victim or victims.

They are still investigating what caused the two vehicles to collide.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 27, near Sutherlands River, and at exit 29, near Barneys River.

A 38-kilometre stretch of road between Antigonish and Sutherlands River, which is set to be twinned over the next five years, has seen more than 400 accidents over the past decade. At least 16 people died in those crashes