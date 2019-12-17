Man, 40, dead following 3-vehicle collision in Halifax

A 40-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision at a busy Halifax intersection Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the crash at the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Bayers Road at 5:43 p.m. AT.

Police say three vehicles were involved and there were multiple injuries.

The driver of one vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Halifax, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after 6:50 p.m.

Investigators say it's too early to say what caused the collision, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Traffic was being blocked in both directions as police investigated.

