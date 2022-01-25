Skip to Main Content
Barrington Passage man killed in highway crash

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Nova Scotia on Monday that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

Crash occurred Monday evening on Highway 330

Police say the car left the road and crashed after the driver missed a curve while travelling north on Highway 330. (CBC)

First responders were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 330 in North East Point, located just south of Barrington, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. AT.

In a news release, police said a car was travelling north on the highway when the driver missed a curve and the vehicle left the road.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Highway 330 was closed in both directions for about two hours. Police then reopened one lane to traffic before finally reopening both lanes early Tuesday morning. 

