1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Antigonish County construction zone
One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided in a construction zone on Highway 104 in James River, N.S., Saturday.
Collison happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 104 near Exit 30
In a news release issued Sunday, RCMP said first responders were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. AT.
The collision happened near Exit 30 and the two people were the only ones in the vehicles.
RCMP said the man who died is a 58-year-old from Lower South River, N.S., in Antigonish County.
The injured person is a 21-year-old woman from Trenton, N.S. She was taken to hospital by paramedics.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.
