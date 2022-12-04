1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Antigonish County construction zone

One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries Saturday after two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided in a construction zone on Highway 104 in James River, N.S.

In a news release issued Sunday, RCMP said first responders were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. AT.

The collision happened near Exit 30 and the two people were the only ones in the vehicles.

RCMP said the man who died is a 58-year-old from Lower South River, N.S., in Antigonish County.

The injured person is a 21-year-old woman from Trenton, N.S. She was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

