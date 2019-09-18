No charges laid after pedestrian struck and killed in July

Police say there was no evidence to support laying charges in a fatal collision, two months after a 63-year-old woman was struck and killed in Halifax.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the collision at around 11:10 a.m. on July 22.

A transport truck had been turning on to Lady Hammond Road from MacKintosh Street when it struck the woman, who was in the roadway. She died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said no charges will be laid. They said the truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Dartmouth, was issued two summary offence tickets for equipment deficiencies.

