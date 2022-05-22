Man, 53, dead following crash in Victoria County

A 53-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Victoria County on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra on Highway 105 near Englishtown at 4:42 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

The motorcycle and the car were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided, Joyce said.

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman, and her three passengers did not appear to be injured, Joyce said.

Highway 105 was closed until 11 p.m. Saturday but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the collision.

