31-year-old man killed in Lunenburg County crash

A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on North River Road in Lunenburg County.

Lunenburg RCMP said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ended up overturned in the ditch early Sunday afternoon.

Both the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle. It's unclear who was driving, RCMP said.

A 28-year-old woman who was also in the car was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

As of 5:00 p.m. Sunday, North River Road is closed as an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist was called to the scene to collect evidence. Traffic has been diverted to Highway 10.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.

