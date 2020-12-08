Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Man dead after car hits tree off Highway 224

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision Tuesday on Highway 224 in Cooks Brook, N.S.

Passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Alex Guye · CBC News ·
Nova Scotia RCMP arrived on the scene of the collision around 10 a.m. Tuesday. (David Bell/CBC)

A Nova Scotia man has died after the car he was driving struck a tree along Highway 224 in Cooks Brook on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the scene around 10 a.m. 

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man from the Musquodoboit area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was airlifted to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, RCMP said in a news release.

One lane of Highway 224 was closed for a number of hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

