Man dead after car hits tree off Highway 224

A Nova Scotia man has died after the car he was driving struck a tree along Highway 224 in Cooks Brook on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the scene around 10 a.m.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man from the Musquodoboit area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was airlifted to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, RCMP said in a news release.

One lane of Highway 224 was closed for a number of hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

