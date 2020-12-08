Man dead after car hits tree off Highway 224
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision Tuesday on Highway 224 in Cooks Brook, N.S.
Passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man has died after the car he was driving struck a tree along Highway 224 in Cooks Brook on Tuesday.
RCMP were called to the scene around 10 a.m.
The driver of the car, a 77-year-old man from the Musquodoboit area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was airlifted to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, RCMP said in a news release.
One lane of Highway 224 was closed for a number of hours while police investigated.
The investigation is ongoing.
