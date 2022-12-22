1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Digby County crash

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Digby County early Thursday.

According to an RCMP release, emergency services responded to a report of a collision on Highway 217 in Roxville at 8:55 a.m.

A pickup truck and a van were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided, the release said.

The driver of the van, a 57-year-old Pictou County man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old Roxville man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, the release said. He was also the lone occupant of his vehicle.

The release said Highway 217 is expected to be closed for several hours.

