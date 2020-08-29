2 people found dead following single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton
The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was seen fleeing the scene with injuries
Cape Breton Regional Police say two people were found dead following a single-vehicle crash on Grand Lake Road Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the scene near Cape Breton University around 7 a.m. where they say it appears a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound left the road and struck a pole.
Two occupants of the truck, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead.
Police say the driver, believed to be a man in his 30s, was injured and was seen running from the scene wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.
Police dogs searched the area but were unable to locate the driver.
Cape Breton: Grand Lake Rd will be closed WB coming into Sydney from Glace Bay. It will be closed from Gardiner Rd to Spar Rd until further notice due to an MVC—@NS_TIR
The search and investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Police say Grand Lake Road is blocked off at Gardiner Road but eastbound traffic is still moving. People are asked to avoid the area.