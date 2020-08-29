2 people found dead following single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police say two people were found dead following a single-vehicle crash on Grand Lake Road Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near Cape Breton University around 7 a.m. where they say it appears a black Dodge Ram travelling westbound left the road and struck a pole.

Two occupants of the truck, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead.

Police say the driver, believed to be a man in his 30s, was injured and was seen running from the scene wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

Police dogs searched the area but were unable to locate the driver.

Cape Breton: Grand Lake Rd will be closed WB coming into Sydney from Glace Bay. It will be closed from Gardiner Rd to Spar Rd until further notice due to an MVC —@NS_TIR

The search and investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police say Grand Lake Road is blocked off at Gardiner Road but eastbound traffic is still moving. People are asked to avoid the area.

