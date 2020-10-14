A 37-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after police say the truck he was driving crashed April 12 and one of his passengers died.

The RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that Jason Edward Alexander of Bible Hill, N.S., was driving the truck when it veered off Highway 246 in the community of Oliver, Colchester County.

As the truck took a sharp turn it went over and embankment and landed on its side.

One of Alexander's passengers, a 30-year-old woman from Westville, died at the scene. Alexander and two other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They left the scene of the crash before police arrived, according to the RCMP.

Alexander faces several charges including: impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

He will appear in Truro provincial court on Nov. 18.

