1 dead, 3 injured in Inverness County crash

A Timberlea man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Inverness County on Friday.

Three other people have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the RCMP.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash near Margaree Forks at about 5 p.m.

The release says the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when the crash occurred.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, the release said. One of the vehicles flipped over.

A 78-year-old man who was the rear passenger on one of the vehicles was pronounced dead. The driver and an adult passenger, both from Halifax County, were injured.

A 41-year-old woman from Chéticamp, who was driving the second vehicle, was taken to hospital with injuries, according to the release. Three youths in the vehicle did not appear to have any injuries, according to police.

MORE TOP STORIES