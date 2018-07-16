2 men dead after boat overturns on remote Digby County lake

Two Digby County men are dead after a boating incident in the Sissiboo Grand Lake area on Friday.

Digby RCMP were called to an overturned boat in the area, on Second Lake, just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from police.

Police, EHS, Fire, and Ground Search and Rescue all responded to the call in the remote area, about 20 kilometres south of Sissiboo Road.

Three men had been fishing in a 12-foot aluminum boat and started having problems with the motor. When they tried to fix the problem, the boat overturned and the men ended up in the water.

The men were fishing on Second Lake in the Sissiboo Grand Lake area. (Google Maps)

One man swam to shore and walked to an area with cell service to report the incident.

The other two men, ages 49 and 56, were found unresponsive in the water by fire crews sometime before 10 p.m. They were both wearing life-jackets, the release said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of death, but criminality is not suspected.

