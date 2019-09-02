Man, 76, dies in Hants County boating accident

A 76-year-old man is dead after a boating accident on Panuke Lake in Hants County on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called ot the scene near Three Mile Plains, N.S., around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP say the man was boating with family when he was knocked out of the boat by a wave. Police say he fell into the water and was injured by the vessel's propeller.

First responders tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Both Windsor RCMP and the medical examiner's office are investigating.

