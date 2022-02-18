Lunenburg County man, 44, dead after ATV crash

A 44-year-old Lunenburg County man is dead after an ATV crash in Cookville, N.S., Thursday evening, RCMP say in a news release Friday.

Police say first responders were called to a report of an ATV crash on Pine Grove Road at around 8:15 p.m. The man, who was alone on the ATV, had hit a power pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Pine Grove Road was closed for hours but has since reopened.

