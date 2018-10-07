54-year-old Upper Musquodoboit man dead after ATV rollover

A 54-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., is dead after the ATV he was riding on late Friday night rolled over and pinned him underneath it.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on a trail near Dean. The driver and a passenger, a 47-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook, were riding on a side-by-side ATV and navigating a turn when the ATV flipped over. The driver was pinned, while the passenger was ejected.

The passenger then walked for several hours to get to a roadway, where he reported the crash to a passing motorist.

RCMP received a call about the crash at 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

"There was a distance and of course it's dark and the unfamiliarity with the area and a combination of many of those things led to the time lapse," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

The passenger was treated by paramedics and had minor injuries.

Read more stories from CBC Nova Scotia