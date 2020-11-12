Lawyer for N.S. doctor to argue sex assault charges should be thrown out

A Nova Scotia doctor is trying to get sexual assault charges against him thrown out.

The lawyer for Dr. Oluwarotimi (Timothy) Fashoranti, 64, was in provincial court in Amherst, N.S., Monday morning to set dates for a stay of proceedings hearing.

Three women allege Fashoranti sexually assaulted them in three incidents.

His lawyer, Stan MacDonald, entered not guilty pleas during Monday's court appearance. MacDonald did not indicate on what grounds he will argue the charges should be stayed. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13-14.

Should he fail to get a stay of proceedings, three separate trials have been tentatively scheduled for early in 2023.

This is not the first case against Fashoranti. Another woman accused him of sexual assault, but the trial came to an abrupt halt last October when the Crown concluded there was no longer any prospect for conviction.

Fashoranti had been under restrictions imposed on his practice by the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons following a previous complaint.

His licence to practice has been suspended while he deals with the latest legal issues.

