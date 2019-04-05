Nova Scotia Legislature gets new tartan for its 200th anniversary

A Halifax fashion designer has created the first registered tartan for a Canadian parliament.

Nova Scotia House Speaker Kevin Murphy unveiled the tartan, which was made to commemorate the legislature's 200th anniversary this year.

A new act was also introduced Friday designating the official tartan for the House of Assembly.

MLAs attend a ceremony as the government introduces the House of Assembly Tartan Act, which will designate the official tartan for Nova Scotia's House of Assembly in Halifax on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The tartan was made by designer Veronica MacIsaac, who said it is based on guidelines provided by the legislature's staff.

Its colours — green, red, black, yellow/gold, white and tan — are meant to incorporate important emblems that embody the legislature.

Murphy said the tartan reflects the past and future of the legislature while "paying tribute to Nova Scotia's roots."

