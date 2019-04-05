Nova Scotia Legislature gets new tartan for its 200th anniversary
A Halifax fashion designer has created the first registered tartan for a Canadian parliament.
Nova Scotia House Speaker Kevin Murphy unveiled the tartan, which was made to commemorate the legislature's 200th anniversary this year.
A new act was also introduced Friday designating the official tartan for the House of Assembly.
The tartan was made by designer Veronica MacIsaac, who said it is based on guidelines provided by the legislature's staff.
Its colours — green, red, black, yellow/gold, white and tan — are meant to incorporate important emblems that embody the legislature.
Murphy said the tartan reflects the past and future of the legislature while "paying tribute to Nova Scotia's roots."
