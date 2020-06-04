N.S. and Ottawa roll out program to help farmers cope with COVID-19

The province of Nova Scotia has partnered with the federal government to set up a support program to soften the financial impact of the pandemic on farmers.

According to a provincial news release, the new COVID-19: Agriculture Response Program will help cover a number of costs for food producers, including the expense of meeting extra health requirements and the cost of getting crops to market.

It will also fund projects that will maintain competitiveness, productivity, profitability and support abattoir efficiency and development.

Exactly how much money a farmer gets is determined by their individual circumstances.

"This support package will help farmers manage risks that are currently threatening the viability of their farm operations and our food supply system," said Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell in the news release.

Keith Colwell is Nova Scotia's Minister of Agriculture. (CBC)

It has been a rough year for farmers. Many had trouble bringing in seasonal foreign workers to help them plant, maintain, and pick their crops, and a lack of workers means some farms will be less productive.

Other farmers have struggled to maintain their fields while looking after small children because they have no childcare available.

Increase to benefit program

The province and Ottawa is also collaborating to make the 2020 AgriStability program more generous. The program supports producers experiencing a large decline in farm income.

The interim benefit payment percentage from the program will now be increased from 50 to 75 per cent for producers. Farmers will also have a 10 per cent discount on their share of agriculture insurance premiums.

All government loans will have deferred payments until June 30, including loans provided by the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board.

The program is up and running and agricultural businesses can apply for assistance now.

"We need a strong agriculture sector and by taking these steps, we are helping our farm families improve their competitiveness, productivity and profitability at a time of significant change," said Colwell.

MORE TOP STORIES