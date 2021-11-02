How these N.S. farmers are reducing their carbon footprint
Changing the way farmers graze their animals can make a difference, this father-daughter team shows
Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled Our Changing Planet to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.
When you see cows or sheep grazing in a field, you might think there's not a lot to it. The farmer turns out the livestock, and they just munch away on the grass.
But for farmers who want to reduce their carbon footprint, there can be a lot of planning that goes into where, when and what those animals eat.
John Duynisveld, along with his daughter, Maria Duynisveld, are farmers at Holdanca Farms in Wallace Bay, N.S. They raise sheep, beef, poultry and pigs, and they're doing their best to be climate-smart farmers.
CBC Nova Scotia's Phlis McGregor dropped by to see what they're doing. Watch the full story below:
