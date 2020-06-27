Farmers markets back in business, with some changes

After being forced to close in March because of COVID-19, the markets at Halifax's seaport and Dartmouth's Alderney Landing are open for business.

But it's not business as usual.

Both locations are operating with fewer vendors and taking advantage of outdoor space to allow for physical distancing.

Twenty-seven vendors with tents and tables were set up in the parking lot, with another six inside offering prepared food for takeout.

Ryan Fraser works in marketing and communications for Alderney Landing. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"Hopefully, if things keep going well in the province, we'll continue to up that number week after week," said Ryan Fraser, who works in marketing and communications for Alderney Landing.

Capacity for the outdoor market is limited to 100, while capacity inside is 60. But Fraser said despite steady business no one had to be stopped from entering.

Workers were stationed at each entrance with masks and hand sanitizers available.

Ryan Fraser said there were 27 vendors outside and that number will likely grow as the province continues to ease restrictions. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

For the past few months, the Alderney Landing market set up an online option so people could continue to support their local vendors.

Fraser said that option is still available for people who want to continue to get their groceries in a contact-free way.

"But it's great to get back outside and connect some of the vendors and customers who have really been missing the face to face," he said.

Derek Simon has been a regular at the Alderney farmers market for years. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Derek Simon, who's been a regular at the Alderney Landing market for years, said he's been ordering online, but is glad to be back "in the flesh."

"It's not the same as having the chance to come down here, see the vendors, browse a little bit," he said.

For vendor Dan MacKenzie, coming back to the market felt normal.

"With all us vendors here we're kind of a family.... It's kind of like a family reunion," he said.

Dan MacKenzie is a vendor for Pasture Hill Farm and Still Fired Distilleries. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

On the other side of the harbour, the Halifax seaport market is starting to reopen, also with a reduced number of vendors operating both indoors and outdoors.

Four meat and produce vendors set up shop from their vehicles parked outside. One busy vendor was putting out grocery box orders for dozens of customers.

One vendor, Norbert's Good Foods, was busy all morning putting out grocery boxes for pickup. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Some prepared-food vendors with permanent stalls inside were open, and have been since last week.

Lane Farguson, with the Halifax Port Authority, said the market will likely look different again next week with restrictions being lifted, but the intention is to get more vendors back inside.

The indoor space is limited to 50 patrons at a time. That number will change, too, Farguson said, as specifics get worked out.

For the few vendors selling from their vehicles, there was no opportunity for customers to browse. It was pre-order and pickup only.

The only browser-friendly vendor Saturday was Noggins Corner, selling fresh produce, foo, and drinks from inside the building. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The exception to that rule was Noggins Corner, which had a stall set up inside with selections of fresh fruits, vegetables and bottled drinks for customers to peruse and purchase.

Despite limited browsing capabilities, and a fraction of the regular vendors, people were out enjoying the weather and checking out the sights.

"Everybody just looks so happy, I think everybody needs that right now," said Julie Stewart who drove in from Shelburne for a weekend visit.

Julie Stewart came up for the weekend to enjoy the city sights and eat at newly reopened restaurants. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

