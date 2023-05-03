Funding cut to farmers' market coupon program worries organizer

A group that helps low-income earners buy food at farmers' markets says its program will have to be pared down following a cut in provincial funding.

Farmers' Markets of Nova Scotia's Nourishing Communities Food Coupon Program launched in 2019. It distributes coupons to those who have difficulty buying healthy food. The coupons can be redeemed at farmers' markets all over the province, and vendors are then reimbursed.

Organizers say last year, the province contributed $494,800 to help fund the program.

They say that funding was reduced this year by a little more than $70,000.

Justin Cantafio, executive director of Farmers' Markets of Nova Scotia, says demand for the program has skyrocketed over the past several years.

"With market season starting as we speak, we're faced with the harsh reality of needing to reduce program participants when food insecurity rates have never been higher," Cantafio says.

"We acknowledge our sincere appreciation for the past and continued funding support that the N.S. government has provided us to make this program possible in the first place."

Hoping to expand

Cantafio says the program was expecting a boost in funding this year through the province's upcoming food and beverage strategy. But that strategy's launch has been delayed.

He says he's written to the premier and Pat Dunn, the minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, asking for an added $200,000 in funding.

Along with the provincial funding, the program enjoyed $50,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding. For the past two years, that money was distributed through Second Harvest Food Rescue. It's been cut as well.

"We were hoping to increase [the program] significantly. Now it looks like we're going to have to reduce and we really, really hope we don't have to do that," Cantafio says.

Last year, the program provided $397,440 worth of food coupons to 585 households in 33 communities provincewide.

MORE TOP STORIES