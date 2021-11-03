Meet the N.S. farmers who are turning composted food into energy

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled Our Changing Planet to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

A United Nations report from earlier this year found that Canadians generate around 80 kilograms of food waste per person every year — and that's just from our homes.

Grocery stores and restaurants also create excessive food waste. Whether it's peelings from meal prep, or spoiled food, much of it ends up as compost.

But now there are least three facilities in Nova Scotia turning that waste into energy, which is then sold to Nova Scotia Power.

That includes a bio-digester at Courthouse Hill Farms in Hants County. It's set up on a dairy farm that's been in the Blois family since 1784.

CBC Nova Scotia's Phlis McGregor dropped by for a tour. Watch the full story below:

