Ottawa program aims to help farmers go green

The federal government is offering nearly $166 million to farmers who are embracing green technology in their operations.

Under the agricultural clean technology fund, Ottawa said it will pick up half the cost of machinery and supplies if those purchases lead to "meaningful reductions" in greenhouse gas emissions.

Farmers can begin applying for the money Wednesday.

To mark the launch of the application process, Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois took part in a virtual visit to an Annapolis Valley farm.

Climate change costs farm

Elmridge Farm near Sheffield Mills is owned by Greg Gerrits and his wife, Suzanne. It was established in 1954 by Gerrits's grandparents after they immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands,

"I'm third generation and I have two kids in their late teens, early 20s that both want to farm, which is actually quite exceptional in this day and age," said Gerrits.

He told reporters climate change has already begun to affect operations.

"Definitely on Elmridge Farm, we have felt the effects of less stable weather. It's cost us a lot of losses," he said. "The seasons seem to have gotten really short and really hot, with very volatile springs and falls."

Gerrits said the farm went from being very profitable to making "almost no profit" in the last two or three years.

Investing in green technology

In recent years, the family has purchased a solar array — a collection of solar panels — to lower electricity costs. As well, they've started using a flame weeder, which eliminates weeds with heat, to cut down on the amount of herbicides needed to protect the crop.

"The healthier soil will grow bigger, better crops and sequester more carbon, so even though it is a burner of carbon fuel, it saves in the end," said Gerrits, who also uses robotic technology to pull weeds.

It's this kind of equipment the federal government is looking to help fund.

Gerrits, who has used other provincial and federal grant programs to help purchase equipment and supplies, said the financial assistance has helped the farm.

"To stay ahead of the game, we've done some more investing and [we] cross our fingers that this works out," he said.

